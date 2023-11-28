Tuesday AM headlines: Fog causes 30-vehicle crash near Pocatello

Fog causes a 30-vehicle crash near Pocatello

A thick layer of fog near Pocatello, Idaho caused a 30-vehicle crash Monday night.

According to Idaho State Police, the fog quickly covered eastbound Interstate 86, which decreased visibility in a short amount of time. Vehicles then slowed down and ran into each other, causing a chain reaction ending in about 30 vehicles involved in the collision.

Traffic on I-86 was blocked between exit 56 and exit 59 for about seven hours as emergency responders and tow trucks assisted passengers and cleared the scene.

A few people were reportedly transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Housing, retail development planned at old prison site

Plans for the first phase of construction of The Point, the site of the old state prison in Draper, have been released.

Leaders with the Point of the Mountain State Land Authority ceremonially signed an agreement with developer Innovation Point Partners at a news conference Monday.

They also released updated renderings of the project to the public, which involve things like businesses, retail and a central park. More than 3,300 hundred multi-family housing units will also reportedly be part of the first phase, with 400 of those affordable housing.

According to officials, the first phase of construction will cover around 100 acres, with additional phases planned.