Monday AM headlines: College application fees eliminated for in-state students

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published December 4, 2023 at 9:14 AM MST
Person in a graduation cap with a huge book in front of their body, obscuring half of their face
Jasmine Coro
/
Unsplash

College application fees eliminated for in-state students

College application fees for in-state prospective students have been eliminated in Utah after a unanimous vote on Friday.

The Utah Board of Higher Education removed the fees for in-state students applying to any public universities and colleges effective immediately, though it may take a few days for the systems to be updated.

Previously, high school students could get access to application fee waivers during selective times of the year.

The board is developing a long-term plan to replace the revenue they previously received from the fees. For now, they plan to use existing funds within the office or that were previously appropriated by the state legislature.

Red panda at Utah’s Hogle Zoo dies unexpectedly

One of the red pandas at Utah’s Hogle Zoo has died after a quick and unexpected health decline.

According to the announcement from Hogle Zoo on Saturday, Priya, a female red panda, was recently placed under “veterinary advisement," then went into critical condition over a few days.

She was taken to the intensive care unit at a local veterinarian care center, where she remained for three days under 24/7 "unprecedented levels of critical care” before her passing.

Priya was five years old, compared to the average red panda lifespan of 8 to 10 years in the wild and 15 years in zoos. Hogle Zoo said its animal team is working to determine the cause of death.

“Priya was a confident, bossy red panda who loved to train and interact with her keepers,” the announcement said. “She was a great mom to Hogle Zoo’s first red panda cub, Dorji.”
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood
