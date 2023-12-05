Tuesday PM headlines: Wildlife overpasses, Utahn in Air Force crash

Utahn among the US Air Force crew members crash in Japan

One of the crew members of the Air Force Osprey aircraft that crashed last week in Japan was a Utahn.

The aircraft crashed on a training mission. Among the eight who passed away was 36-year-old Air Force Major Eric V. Spendlove from St. George.

Spendlove was a residency-trained flight surgeon and medical operations flight commander assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing in Kadena Air Base, Japan.

According to officials, the search for remains is still ongoing.



More wildlife overpasses in Utah to come

The Utah Department of Transportation has been approved for a $5.5 million grant to build three new wildlife overpasses with intentions to reduce collisions with wildlife.

Utah is one of 17 states selected to receive funding for wildlife crossing projects. This funding was made possible due to a new program in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration.

This funding will go towards constructing wildlife crossings over busy roads, adding fencing and more tracking and mapping tools.