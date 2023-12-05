© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Tuesday PM headlines: Wildlife overpasses, Utahn in Air Force crash

Utah Public Radio | By Hannah Castro
Published December 5, 2023 at 3:53 PM MST
A wildlife overpass over a two-lane road. Snow-covered mountains are in the background.
Jeffrey Beall, CC BY 4.0
/
Wikimedia Commons

Utahn among the US Air Force crew members crash in Japan

One of the crew members of the Air Force Osprey aircraft that crashed last week in Japan was a Utahn.

The aircraft crashed on a training mission. Among the eight who passed away was 36-year-old Air Force Major Eric V. Spendlove from St. George.

Spendlove was a residency-trained flight surgeon and medical operations flight commander assigned to the 1st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing in Kadena Air Base, Japan.

According to officials, the search for remains is still ongoing.

More wildlife overpasses in Utah to come

The Utah Department of Transportation has been approved for a $5.5 million grant to build three new wildlife overpasses with intentions to reduce collisions with wildlife.

Utah is one of 17 states selected to receive funding for wildlife crossing projects. This funding was made possible due to a new program in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration.

This funding will go towards constructing wildlife crossings over busy roads, adding fencing and more tracking and mapping tools.
Hannah Castro
Hannah Castro is a junior at Utah State University studying Journalism and Public relations. Her parents were born and raised in Ecuador and migrated to the States before she was born. Hannah loves all things music and usually has a concert lined up. She enjoys being active, and recently ran her first half marathon in Salt Lake City. Hannah enjoys writing and can’t wait to further her skills at Utah Public Radio.

