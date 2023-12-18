Monday AM headlines: SLC elementary school vandalized, inversion persists

Inversion and poor air quality to continue into the week

Poor air quality and inversion will continue into this week for portions of northern Utah.

The bad air is caused by a stagnant weather pattern from an overhead high-pressure ridge. Several northern counties are forecasted to have moderate air quality through Tuesday, and Salt Lake County and Davis County are expected to be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range.

There’s a slight chance for some moisture on Wednesday that may help to clear up the inversion.

For more information about air quality in your area, visit the Utah Department of Environmental Quality's website.

SLC elementary school vandalized with hate speech, images

A Salt Lake City elementary school was vandalized with hate speech and images over the weekend.

Police are investigating a possible hate crime after every side of Bonneville Elementary School was spray-painted with various kinds of hate speech and images, including homophobia, antisemitism, racism and ableism. Investigators believe the perpetrator or perpetrators vandalized the school on Saturday night.

Parents, students and neighbors came together on Sunday to scrub off the vandalism and decorate the front of the school with colorful ribbons.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, there has been an uptick in possible hate crimes lately, including spray-painted hate speech at the Utah Pride Center and Pride flags being stolen from the Ballpark neighborhood. They don’t know if the incidents are connected.

Brighton Resort changes parking reservation policy after rider feedback

After getting feedback from riders, Brighton Resort has changed its parking reservation policy for the rest of the 2023-2024 season.

Under the new rules, parking reservations won’t be required Monday through Thursday, with spaces available starting at 7 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis. VIP parking for midweek days is also returning and will be available to purchase soon.

Weekends and holidays will require reservations for parking. Those who currently have a paid reservation for midweek parking should get a full refund within the next three weeks.

Carpooling is still encouraged, and there will reportedly be a carpool and rideshare app coming soon.

For more information on changes, visit the Brighton Resort website.