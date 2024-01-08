Monday PM headlines: West Davis Highway opens, Code Blue alerts

West Davis Highway opens all four lanes

The West Davis Highway is now open between Farmington and western Davis County.

The Utah Department of Transportation said the 16-mile highway will reduce delays by more than 30% on roads west of 1-15.

Officials estimated the four-lane highway would be open by summer 2024 but they have been able to shorten that timeline to open the highway several months early.

Utah counties under Code Blue due to cold temperatures

Every monitored county in Utah is under a Code Blue alert for Monday, Jan. 8.

These alerts are issued by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services when temperatures are expected to drop to fifteen degrees or below including wind chill for two or more hours in a day. The alert allows shelters to expand capacity limits and make additional resources available to those experiencing homelessness.

Avalanche danger 'considerable' in some areas due to winter storms

This weekend’s storms brought the state the first real taste of winter weather this year. They also created avalanche conditions across much of the state.

The Utah Avalanche Center said there is considerable avalanche danger in mountainous areas of Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake, Skyline and Moab. They said danger in the Uintah’s and mountain areas of Provo is moderate.