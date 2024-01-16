Diversity, equity and inclusion bill enters the Utah Legislature

Diversity, equity and inclusion are at the forefront of Utah's 2024 legislative session, which started Tuesday morning.

One bill that seeks to address DEI programs is from state Rep. Katy Hall of south Ogden and state Sen. Keith Grover of Provo. They announced their Equal Opportunity Initiatives bill, HB 261, Thursday.

In a statement, Grover said the bill will make sure state-run institutions remain neutral on political issues and allow students and faculty to freely express their opinions.

They said it would prevent discriminatory practices on Utah’s college campuses, preventing institutions from requiring students and employees to adhere to a particular ideology to graduate or get hired.

Hall said the bill aims to “support all students and faculty while promoting an environment of free, diverse and open opinions.”

While it does not explicitly target DEI programs in education, the bill would prevent schools from requiring students or employees to participate in programs or statements related to DEI programs.

This piece of legislation comes after Gov. Spencer Cox spoke on DEI programs in his news conference in December, saying requiring employees to sign diversity statements to be hired was “bordering on evil.” Cox went on the question the efficacy of these programs.

“We’re not seeing any evidence that they’re actually working. And, in fact, what’s happened is that identity politics and philosophies have infiltrated what I think were very well-meaning ideas and programs. What we’re actually seeing is the reverse - that we’re drawing battle lines. I just don’t think that’s helpful at all, in fact, I think it’s harmful,” he said.

While the bill is yet to be debated by the legislature, Cox has already said he is willing to sign a bill on DEI programs.

“I will absolutely sign that legislation, but what does the rest of this look like? I want to figure that out," he said.