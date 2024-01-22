© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are off the air again in Ogden due to snow. Listen anytime, anywhere here or on the UPR app.

Bear River Health District encourages precautions during 'tripledemic'

Utah Public Radio | By Colleen Meidt
Published January 22, 2024 at 2:25 PM MST
The Bear River Health Department says Cache Valley is following national trends related to higher rates of RSV and Flu, while COVID-19 cases decline.
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
The Bear River Health Department says Cache Valley is following national trends related to higher rates of RSV and Flu, while COVID-19 cases decline.

Utah Health officials are referring to a current surge in cases of COVID, flu and RSV as a "tripledemic." Despite the usual occurrence of these viruses during this season, the state is experiencing a higher-than-normal number of cases.

According to epidemiologist Tanisha Holliday at Bear River Health Department, despite a current downward trend in respiratory and influenza-like illnesses in Cache and Box Elder counties, data suggests levels of these viruses may still be elevated.

“We've been in the throes of respiratory season ... now we're seeing influenza-like illness has actually dropped back down to a moderate level. The seven-day averages for syndromic surveillance is also beginning to trend down for flu," Holliday said. "It's slightly starting to trend down for COVID as well. RSV is staying a little bit similar. Wastewater in our jurisdiction at all four sites is still elevated.”

Estee Hunt, public information officer, explained that while cases for respiratory illness are leveling down since peaks this district has experienced recently, there may be more to come.

“We may hopefully have hit that peak and are on our way down. But like Tanisha says, we've seen that go back again in the past and so who's to say whether that's going to happen or not," Hunt said.

Hunt reminded people to continue to remain vigilant of preventative practices to help reduce the risk and spread of illnesses.

“Some of the basics that we've all learned through COVID and hopefully are continuing to practice: Make sure you stay home if you're sick and not feeling well. Try to keep your distance from others in your homes to prevent them from getting sick. Ensuring that you're disinfecting and cleaning the areas often is very important, when you are home. As a health department, we always like to remind people to stay up to date on vaccinations," Hunt said.

For the latest data on COVID-19 and other communicative diseases, visit the Bear River Health Department website.

“In regard to hospitalizations, we have a COVID-19 dashboard that we have on our BRHD website. And that actually shows all of the hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic," Holliday said. "We also have a community communicable disease dashboard that has our flu and RSV numbers in there."
Tags
Utah News Colleen MeidtInfluenzaRSVBear River Health DepartmentUPRCOVID-19
Colleen Meidt
Colleen Meidt is a science reporter at UPR as well as a PhD student at Utah State University. She studies native bees in the Mojave Desert and is particularly interested studying the conservation status of the Mojave Poppy Bee. In her free time, Colleen enjoys photography and rock climbing in the canyons.
See stories by Colleen Meidt
Related Content