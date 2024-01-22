Bear River Health District encourages precautions during 'tripledemic'

Utah Health officials are referring to a current surge in cases of COVID, flu and RSV as a "tripledemic." Despite the usual occurrence of these viruses during this season, the state is experiencing a higher-than-normal number of cases.

According to epidemiologist Tanisha Holliday at Bear River Health Department, despite a current downward trend in respiratory and influenza-like illnesses in Cache and Box Elder counties, data suggests levels of these viruses may still be elevated.

“We've been in the throes of respiratory season ... now we're seeing influenza-like illness has actually dropped back down to a moderate level. The seven-day averages for syndromic surveillance is also beginning to trend down for flu," Holliday said. "It's slightly starting to trend down for COVID as well. RSV is staying a little bit similar. Wastewater in our jurisdiction at all four sites is still elevated.”

Estee Hunt, public information officer, explained that while cases for respiratory illness are leveling down since peaks this district has experienced recently, there may be more to come.

“We may hopefully have hit that peak and are on our way down. But like Tanisha says, we've seen that go back again in the past and so who's to say whether that's going to happen or not," Hunt said.

Hunt reminded people to continue to remain vigilant of preventative practices to help reduce the risk and spread of illnesses.

“Some of the basics that we've all learned through COVID and hopefully are continuing to practice: Make sure you stay home if you're sick and not feeling well. Try to keep your distance from others in your homes to prevent them from getting sick. Ensuring that you're disinfecting and cleaning the areas often is very important, when you are home. As a health department, we always like to remind people to stay up to date on vaccinations," Hunt said.

For the latest data on COVID-19 and other communicative diseases, visit the Bear River Health Department website.

“In regard to hospitalizations, we have a COVID-19 dashboard that we have on our BRHD website. And that actually shows all of the hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic," Holliday said. "We also have a community communicable disease dashboard that has our flu and RSV numbers in there."

