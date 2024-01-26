Friday PM headlines: Inversion sets in and bald eagles in Utah

February is the best time to see bald eagles in Utah

The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources says bald eagles fly to Utah to escape colder conditions farther north and find food. They say, by February, there are hundreds of eagles in the state. If you would like to see some and learn more about the birds, the DWR will be holding three viewing events across the state.

In southern Utah, the DWR is planning a viewing event on February 2 at Rush Lake Ranch. You can register and find more information about the event here.

Those in central Utah can visit Fountain Green State Fish Hatchery on February 3 to learn about bald eagles from the DWR. You can register and find more information about this viewing event here.

On February 17, those in northern Utah near the DWR's George S. and Delores Doré Eccles Wildlife Education Center can check out the bald eagles and ask DWR staff questions about the birds. You can register and find more information about this event here.



Inversion to set in this weekend and stick around through midweek

The National Weather Service said Utahns can expect inversion conditions to set in and stay in the valleys of northern Utah through the middle of next week. They said a high-pressure system will settle in over Utah, holding pollution in valleys and worsening air quality and visibility.

To reduce pollution, they suggested working from home, carpooling and taking public transportation. They said a storm system may roll in on Thursday to clear out some of that pollution.

