Utah community hosts blood drive for 13-year-old boy with rare cancer

Neuroblastoma is a rapidly spreading cancer of the adrenal glands. McKay Hansen has been battling this cancer for 10 years and is currently undergoing another round of treatment that requires frequent platelet and blood transfusions. However, there is a nationwide platelet shortage, which has caused treatment delays.

His mother, Shae Hansen, is speaking out about his condition to bring awareness to the need for blood donors.

"When his platelets are low enough that he needs a transfusion, only to be told that he can't because there's none available. That's really terrifying as a parent to know that, that could essentially cost him his life, not being able to have that available to him," Shae Hansen said.

Dr. Walter Kelly, medical director for the Rocky Mountain Division of the American Red Cross said there is no alternative when someone needs a platelet transfusion.

"If someone has a sinus infection, and the doctor can't get the antibiotic they want to use, there may be several other things that they can use. There is nothing else that we can give someone if they need platelets. Platelets are the thing that make you not just stop bleeding," Kelly said. "So for example, if a woman has a hemorrhage after delivering a baby, they need platelets to stop that bleeding. But they also prevent bleeding in patients who are undergoing things like chemotherapy, because those platelets actually roll along and detect breaks and blood vessels and say 'fix this before the bleeding starts.'"

The community of Clinton has organized a blood drive Wednesday for McKay Hansen, from 1pm to 7pm at the Clinton West Stake Cultural Hall. To sign up to donate blood in honor of McKay Hansen, go to RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code LightningMcKay.

"He just has such a happy outlook of all the treatments and procedures that he's had to go through. He just sees it as you know, a life saving thing for him. He just goes and gets what he needs and he gets back home and continues on with life," Shae Hansen said.

