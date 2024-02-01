© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Thursday PM headlines: Cox signs state sovereignty bill, snow geese migration

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published February 1, 2024 at 3:19 PM MST
A large group of snow geese taking off into flight
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
As many as 20,000 geese have been seen at the Gunnison Bend Reservoir during the Delta Snow Goose Festival in the past.

Gov. Cox signs bill to reaffirm Utah's state sovereignty

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed the Utah Constitutional Sovereignty Act Wednesday, creating a pathway for the state to refuse to comply with federal orders or directives.

The refusal would require the Legislature to pass a resolution with a supermajority saying the order violates Utah’s right to govern itself.

Those federal orders could include federal air quality standards or issues with public lands.

Cox said the legislation is a way to maintain a balance between state and federal power.

Thousands of geese to take off during the annual Delta Snow Goose Festival

You may have seen the thousands of geese that have been migrating over Utah this winter. In late February, the Division of Wildlife Resources says as many as 20,000 geese may take off from Gunnison Bend Reservoir in Delta during the annual Delta Snow Goose Festival.

On Feb. 23 and 24 you can see the nearly all-white geese for yourself and learn more about the birds from biologists with the DWR.

They say areas where you can see the geese will vary according to the time of day and their biologists can help direct you to areas where the geese are feeding.

You can find more information on the Delta Snow Goose Festival here.

Nonprofit hospitals across Utah benefit their communities, said new brief

Two-thirds of Utah hospitals are nonprofits according to a new policy brief from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

The brief said nonprofit hospitals are beneficial to the state because of the essential health services, research, education and donations of time and money they provide.

It also said nonprofit hospitals across the state support their communities by investing in local supply chains and acting as some of the largest employers in the state.

Intermountain Health and University of Utah Health, both nonprofits, are two of those employers.

Tags
Utah News 2024 Legislative SessionSnow Geese FestivalSpencer CoxUtah Division of Wildlife ResourcesIntermountain HealthHealthcare
Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
