Friday PM headlines: Gov. Cox to send National Guard to the Texas border

Want to fish in winter? Try rivers

Despite the cold conditions, the Division of Wildlife Resources said winter is a great time to fish some of Utah’s rivers.

They said the Blacksmith Fork River in northern Utah, the Lower Provo River and the Duchesne River have unique opportunities to catch brown trout, cutthroat trout and some rainbow trout during the winter months.

To enjoy the best winter fishing, they said to dress in warm layers, be careful when fishing in deep snow or icy conditions, and target pools and areas along river banks for the best chance of finding fish.

Gov. Cox to send Utah National Guard and Utah Highway Patrol officers to the Texas-Mexico border

Gov. Spencer Cox announced Friday he would be sending five soldiers from the Utah National Guard engineer battalion and five members of Utah Highway Patrol to the Texas border with Mexico.

The deployments are in response to a request from Texas officials asking for help with drug investigations and maintaining military equipment along the border.

Estimates from UHP and the Utah National Guard say deployments will cost the state $150,000. Those funds will come from the Governor’s Office Emergency fund.

Bill to reinstate the old state flag fails in committee

A bill seeking to remove Utah’s new state flag and reinstate the old one failed to move out of the House Economic Development and Workforce Services Committee Thursday.

Committee members voted 7-1 not to advance the bill to the House of Representatives.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Phill Lyman (R-Blanding) said the old flag is a symbol of the state and said voters should have had a voice in deciding to adopt the new flag.