Gov. Cox says DEI ban may need changes to address unintended consequences

Gov. Spencer Cox began his February news conference by focusing on efforts made to support rural Utahns, specifically farmers.

“We care deeply about the rural parts of our state, and we want our entire state to be a place where everyone can thrive," Cox said. "We continue to invest in the water optimization program so farmers can make their water go further with better equipment and better technologies. We've opened local crisis centers in rural areas so that individuals and families who are struggling can access mental health services when and where they need it most."

He said these programs, along with shifting state jobs to rural areas and supporting housing and food programs to make rural Utah affordable to those who live there are game changers in supporting a critical part of the state.

Following his comments about supporting rural Utah, Cox answered questions about how Utah’s recently passed banon diversity, equity and inclusion programs in state institutions will work once it goes into effect and how his office will deal with any unintended consequences of the bill.

“This is not a done thing or settled thing, this is something that we will work very closely with our campuses, higher-ed, with my agencies and departments and make sure that as we're implementing this new law, that it will work the way it was intended to work," he said.

He said Utah’s bill is different from DEI bans in other states.

“I want to thank the Legislature for not just doing what's happening in some other states where it was just, defund DEI and we're out — this is really a positive vision of how we help our minority communities and all students that are struggling," Cox said.

He added that if there are unintended consequences to the bill, they will make changes to deal with them after the legislative session. The practice of adjusting bills after the session, he says, is routine.