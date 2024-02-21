Wednesday PM headlines: Bill would give $900M to construct baseball stadium

Cache County School District criticized for keeping schools open after heavy snow

The Cache County School District faced criticism on social media this morning after choosing not to delay or cancel school after a night of heavy snow.

Northern Utah saw heavy snow beginning Tuesday night. Wednesday morning, the Cache County area was put under a winter advisory that warns of 6-12 inches of snow from the current storm.

Despite the adverse weather, school district officials decided to keep schools on a regular schedule. Their announcement post, which warned parents about adverse weather, received nearly 100 comments in three hours, many from parents voicing displeasure with the decision.

Cache County has now updated the post to say they “made the wrong call” and will be reviewing their late-start and cancellation processes to determine how to improve.

Salt Lake officials, protestors call for removal of Natalie Cline from State Board of Education

More groups and individuals are joining the chorus of voices calling for Natalie Cline to resign from the Utah State Board of Education amidst heavy criticism.

Salt Lake Mayor Jenny Wilson’s office and the Salt Lake County Council released a statement condemning Cline for allegedly bullying a high school student online, citing concerns of student safety and community values.

A group of protesters also gathered at the Utah Capitol on Tuesday calling for Cline’s impeachment, citing Cline’s history of negative comments about LGBTQ+ students and issues.

The Utah Legislature formally censured Cline over her social media post, saying she reprehensibly questioned the student’s gender publicly and without evidence, and removed her from all committee assignments.

Bill would give $900M to constructing new baseball stadium in SLC

A new bill in the Utah State Legislature would put aside nearly a billion dollars to build a new baseball stadium in Salt Lake City.

The $900 million cost would be paid for with an increase in hotel and resort taxes instead of being put on state taxpayers.

The stadium construction is part of Utah ramping up its efforts to land a Major League Baseball expansion team. Salt Lake City is seen as one of the favorites to land one of the two new teams, though that decision isn’t expected to be made for another four to five years.

Commercial flights take off at Ogden airport

Commercial flights are officially taking offat the Ogden-Hinckley Airport.

It was announced in November that the airport would restore commercial flights, with Breeze Airlines operating a service from Ogden to Orange County, California, a route many travelers use as a gateway to Disneyland.

Wednesday, Breeze operated their first flight out of Ogden. The route will operate four times a week, with service on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. For now, it is the only commercial option out of the Ogden airport.

Breeze Airlines, a Utah-based budget airline, is relatively new, with flight service beginning in 2021. They already operate out of the Provo airport.