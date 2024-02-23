Friday AM headlines: Read-in at the Capitol protests book ban bill

Read-in at the State Capitol protests book banning bill

A group of over 100 people came together for a read-in at the Utah Capitol Thursday to advocate for the freedom to choose what to read and to push back against legislation that clarifies school library book challenges. This was hosted by Let Utah Read and came after the House of Representatives voted 52-18 to approve House Bill 29.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Ken Ivory. Speakers at the read-in argued that the bill restricts marginalized voices and places the ability to decide what is acceptable to read in the hands of a select few.

Opponents of the bill say many of the books being challenged in Utah are well respected and award-winning books that explore ideas around topics like race and gender. Organizers of the read-in ended the event by urging people to sign a petition asking Gov. Spencer Cox to veto HB 29.

$1 billion bill filed to lead way for a Utah NHL team

A billion dollar bill to create an “entertainment and sports” district in Salt Lake City has been filed in the Utah State Legislature. This piece of legislation is the pathway for a National Hockey League arena. Sponsored by Sen. Dan McCay, Senate Bill 272would allow Salt Lake City to raise sales taxes to help fund it through a bond.

Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith have been working to bring an NHL team to Utah. Ryan Smith spoke during a hearing before the Senate Revenue & Taxation Committee and urged support for the bill. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall was also supportive of the legislation.

The bill passed unanimously through the committee and now goes to the full Senate for a vote.