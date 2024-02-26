© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Monday PM headlines: Legislature makes budget recommendations, balloon intercepted in Utah

Utah Public Radio | By Caroline Long
Published February 26, 2024 at 4:21 PM MST
A calculator and pen on top of a budgeting sheet.
Pixabay
/
pexels.com
Utah's budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year includes funds for public education as well as tax cuts.

Utah budget for 2024-2025 includes tax relief, education and transportation initiatives

The Utah Legislature’s Executive Appropriations Committee has made final recommendations for the 2024-25 fiscal year budget.

With a total budget of over $28 billion, funding highlights include tax relief, investments in public education and support for affordable housing and transportation infrastructure.

Reducing Utah's income tax from 4.65% to 4.55% makes up $167 million of the budget. Over $700 million will fund programs that address school safety, teacher retention, funding for school fees and supplies and other public education concerns. $50 million dollars of the less-than $70 million total transportation budget will fund the Utah Department of Transportation’s Point of the Mountain Transit Stop. Approximately $95 million have been budgeted for health and social services, and approximately 2 million will go toward criminal justice initiatives.

A fighter jet intercepted a balloon over Utah on Friday

A small balloon reported flying over the western United States was intercepted by a fighter jet over Utah on Friday.

After initial sightings of the balloon raised concern among Western government officials, the North American Aerospace Defense Command sent an aircraft to investigate. NORAD, a military organization that defends North American airspace, said in a statement that the balloon was allowed to continue to fly after it was determined not to pose a threat to national security.

As of Saturday afternoon, the small balloon sighted in Utah has left American airspace.

 
Tags
Utah News UPR
Caroline Long
Caroline Long is a science reporter at UPR. She is curious about the natural world and passionate about communicating her findings with others. As a PhD student in Biology at Utah State University, she spends most of her time in the lab or at the coyote facility, studying social behavior. In her free time, she enjoys making art, listening to music, and hiking.
See stories by Caroline Long
Related Content