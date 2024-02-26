Monday PM headlines: Legislature makes budget recommendations, balloon intercepted in Utah

Utah budget for 2024-2025 includes tax relief, education and transportation initiatives

The Utah Legislature’s Executive Appropriations Committee has made final recommendations for the 2024-25 fiscal year budget.

With a total budget of over $28 billion, funding highlights include tax relief, investments in public education and support for affordable housing and transportation infrastructure.

Reducing Utah's income tax from 4.65% to 4.55% makes up $167 million of the budget. Over $700 million will fund programs that address school safety, teacher retention, funding for school fees and supplies and other public education concerns. $50 million dollars of the less-than $70 million total transportation budget will fund the Utah Department of Transportation’s Point of the Mountain Transit Stop. Approximately $95 million have been budgeted for health and social services, and approximately 2 million will go toward criminal justice initiatives.

A fighter jet intercepted a balloon over Utah on Friday

A small balloon reported flying over the western United States was intercepted by a fighter jet over Utah on Friday.

After initial sightings of the balloon raised concern among Western government officials, the North American Aerospace Defense Command sent an aircraft to investigate. NORAD, a military organization that defends North American airspace, said in a statement that the balloon was allowed to continue to fly after it was determined not to pose a threat to national security.

As of Saturday afternoon, the small balloon sighted in Utah has left American airspace.



