Thursday AM headlines: Nikki Haley visits Utah, Erin Mendenhall sets 2024 goals

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall outlines her 2024 goals

On Wednesday, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall outlined her goals for this year as she moves into her second term as mayor.

The goals she laid out build on themes from her State of the City address last month. Unveiling goals is a tradition the mayor started in her first term, offering residents a window into what the city may prioritize.

Mendenhall noted that the list of goals aims to lay a foundation for major projects like a Main Street pedestrian promenade, Green Loop and Ballpark Next. There are also goals for child care, affordable housing and water conservation challenges.

Mendenhall has broken her goals down into four key themes: livability, capital projects, resiliency and organization efficiency/well-being. A vast majority of the goals fall under the livability and resiliency themes. Livability goals include goals for a homeless shelter and expanding the city’s Violent Crime Reduction Strategy.

Nikki Haley holds rally at UVU

On Wednesday, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made a campaign stop in Orem for a rally to gain support ahead of Super Tuesday.

The rally was held at the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts at UVU. Haley spoke to a packed theater and the event provided an overflow room so everyone who showed up could listen. One of Haley’s main selling points in her speech was that she’s different from former President Donald Trump.

Haley aims to be a different option for Republican voters who don’t want the “MAGA” administration. She also spoke about government spending, commenting on the budget deadline that has caused fears over a potential government shutdown.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, who endorsed Haley last month, was the one who introduced Haley to the stage.

