Monday PM headlines: Wind brings tumbleweeds, Code Blue temps in 8 counties tonight

Tumbleweeds pile up in South Jordan and Eagle Mountain after Saturday windstorm

On Saturday, wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour blew thousands of tumbleweeds into the neighborhood of South Jordan. The prickly, dry, plants piled up, covering vehicles and blocking streets. As of Monday morning, the city said clean-up efforts were still underway. City crews and residents loaded the tumbleweeds into dumpsters that were emptied into a landfill. Eagle Mountain faced similar conditions, with tumbleweeds piling up on residents’ properties and causing roadblocks.

Code Blue Alert forecast for eight Utah counties today

Code Blue conditions are expected in at least eight Utah counties tonight. Code Blue Alerts are issued by a county when temperatures or wind chills are expected to fall below 15 degrees for at least two hours over 24 hours. Counties meeting Code Blue criteria in today’s forecast include Cache, Carbon, Duchesne, Morgan, Sanpete, Summit, Uintah, and Wasatch counties. During Code Blue conditions, state law allows homeless shelters to increase capacity by as much as thirty-five percent. In addition, cities and counties are prohibited from enforcing rules against camping and from seizing cold-weather survival gear.