Monday PM headlines: Wind brings tumbleweeds, Code Blue temps in 8 counties tonight

Utah Public Radio | By Caroline Long
Published March 4, 2024 at 4:32 PM MST
A tumbleweed bounces down the street in Las Vegas, Nevada.
LexieBee Photography
/
Wikimedia Commons
a tumbleweed bounces down an empty stretch of a multiple lane road

Tumbleweeds pile up in South Jordan and Eagle Mountain after Saturday windstorm

On Saturday, wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour blew thousands of tumbleweeds into the neighborhood of South Jordan. The prickly, dry, plants piled up, covering vehicles and blocking streets. As of Monday morning, the city said clean-up efforts were still underway. City crews and residents loaded the tumbleweeds into dumpsters that were emptied into a landfill. Eagle Mountain faced similar conditions, with tumbleweeds piling up on residents’ properties and causing roadblocks.

Code Blue Alert forecast for eight Utah counties today

Code Blue conditions are expected in at least eight Utah counties tonight. Code Blue Alerts are issued by a county when temperatures or wind chills are expected to fall below 15 degrees for at least two hours over 24 hours. Counties meeting Code Blue criteria in today’s forecast include Cache, Carbon, Duchesne, Morgan, Sanpete, Summit, Uintah, and Wasatch counties. During Code Blue conditions, state law allows homeless shelters to increase capacity by as much as thirty-five percent. In addition, cities and counties are prohibited from enforcing rules against camping and from seizing cold-weather survival gear.
Caroline Long
Caroline Long is a science reporter at UPR. She is curious about the natural world and passionate about communicating her findings with others. As a PhD student in Biology at Utah State University, she spends most of her time in the lab or at the coyote facility, studying social behavior. In her free time, she enjoys making art, listening to music, and hiking.
See stories by Caroline Long
