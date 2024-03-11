Monday PM headlines: USU women's basketball coach fired, man pleads guilty to 2021 murder

Man pleads guilty to the murder of football player Aaron Lowe

The man accused of murdering University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe in 2021 has pled guilty to first-degree felony charges of murder and attempted murder.

Buk Mawut Buk, 25, shot and killed Lowe after an argument over parking at a party following the University of Utah’s football victory over Washington State. Another party attendee was also shot multiple times but survived.

Buk was on probation for two prior violent felony offenses at the time, and according to police, was an uninvited guest at the party. Buk's sentencing is scheduled for April 29.

Utah State University’s women’s basketball coach announces she was fired

Utah State University’s women’s basketball coach Kayla Ard announced that she had been fired at a press conference following a loss to Boise State University on Sunday.

At a press conference after the game, Ard was asked how she planned to rebuild next season. She said, “I just coached my last game at Utah State,” and went on to say she had spoken with athletic director Diana Sabau and respected her decision to go in a different direction.

Utah State finished this year tied for last in the Mountain West Conference, finishing out a fifth straight losing season.

