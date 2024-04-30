Student mental health on college campuses improves

The nonprofit Jed Foundation analyzed a decade's worth of data from higher ed institutions participating in their JED Campus program. It provides colleges and universities with resources and guidance to protecting and improving student mental health.

Michelle Mullen, senior vice president and chief design and impact officer for the foundation, said in Utah, 16 institutions took part in the program.

"We work them collaboratively to be able to identify what is already strong and the ways in which we can strengthen it," Mullen explained. "Are there critical pieces that may be missing to be able to enhance mental-health and suicide prevention on campus?"

With more than 18 million students attending colleges and universities every year, Mullen pointed out academic institutions are at the forefront of bringing mental health services to young adults. Her message to academic institutions is to not wait to implement what she calls a "comprehensive approach to mental health."

The group has a list of recommendations, including preventive practices, guidelines for treatment of people at risk of suicide as well as effective postvention efforts.

Mullen noted mental health challenges have risen significantly among young people and contended it is not a surprise when you take into account the multiple stresses and challenges younger adults face, such as what she calls "today's comparison culture," brought on by social media, mass shootings, race and faith-based harassment and threats as well as decreasing protections for LGBTQ+ youths.

"The amazing thing is that we are now seeing results that are coming out of our reports, is that this group is incredibly resilient," Mullen observed. "With the right support and structure, then they do better on campus. So there is hope and there is something we can do."