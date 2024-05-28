© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Tuesday AM headlines: Washington city switches to environmentally friendly water system

Utah Public Radio | By Kerry Bringhurst
Published May 28, 2024 at 10:30 AM MDT
Sprinklers water a lawn and the street.
Vesilvio
/
iStock
Washington City is the first in the state to convert to this new system.

Washington City converts to environmentally friendly water systems

City officials in southern Utah’s Washington City were the first in the state to convert to and install an environmentally friendly water metering systems in residential homes.

Washington Public Works director Blake Fonnesbeck says new Advanced Metering Infrastructure water meters can prevent days or months of unnoticed leaks using sensors that transmit signals to base stations for detection.

It is estimated the city saved 87 million gallons of water by using smart meters.

Bear Lake opens for visitors, but with limited parking

As many as 40,000 visitors are reported to visit the Bear Lake area during the summer months. This season the lake shoreline is high, limiting parking on the beach. Idaho's Bear Lake State Park manager Andrew Stokes says visitors to the popular lake located in Utah and Idaho should make an online reservation to recreate at North Beach.

Both Utah and Idaho have opened more day use sites on the east side of Bear Lake.

But unlike past years when vehicles could park on the beach, this summer lake waters on the Utah side will force visitors to compete for limited parking on the roadways.
Utah News Southern Utah Water Bear Lake Tourism
Kerry Bringhurst
At 14-years-old, Kerry began working as a reporter for KVEL “The Hot One” in Vernal, Utah. Her radio news interests led her to Logan where she became news director for KBLQ while attending Utah State University. She graduated USU with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and spent the next few years working for Utah Public Radio. Leaving UPR in 1993 she spent the next 14 years as the full time mother of four boys before returning in 2007. Kerry and her husband Boyd reside in Nibley.
See stories by Kerry Bringhurst
