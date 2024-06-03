Monday AM headlines: Utah’s Hogle Zoo welcomes birth of new baby lowland gorilla

Hogle Zoo welcomes new baby to the zoo

A male western lowland gorilla was born at Utah's Hogle Zoo at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The zoo reports that gorilla mom Pele and her baby are doing well after the natural birth. Staff will continue to monitor the pair around the clock to ensure all is going well and that the two are adjusting to their environment.

Zoo guests may be able to see the baby as soon as this weekend if the pair continue in a positive direction, according to Utah's Hogle Zoo.

Western lowland gorillas are critically endangered. The zoo mentions this birth marks an important step in the conservation of western lowland gorillas. The species is threatened by illegal poaching, habitat loss, and mining.



Warning signs to be installed on Canyon Road

Logan City Street Division will be installing advanced warning signs on Canyon Road. These signs are intended to notify motorists when trucks are using the roadway.

The westbound lane of Canyon Road will be closed to through traffic between the junction of U.S. Highway 89 and approximately 1600 East near the Utah Water Research Laboratory Monday, June 3 and Tuesday, June 4.

The road closure will be in effect from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday and all day on Tuesday.

During the periods when the westbound lanes of Canyon Road are closed, the Canyon Entrance Park will still be accessible from U.S. Highway 89.