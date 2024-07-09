Daily news: Another USU athletics official dismissed, historic Idaho building to be restored

Woman injured by auger in Box Elder County

A woman got caught in an auger, severely injuring her lower extremities.

The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office said they got a call about a "farming accident" just after 7:15 p.m. Monday in Fielding, north of Tremonton.

A 54-year-old woman reportedly got caught in an auger -- something used to drill fence post holes.

The wire farm fence had gotten tangled in the auger and grabbed the woman, pulling her in.

Deputies said she suffered severe lower extremity injuries, including two broken legs.

A fourth USU athletics official is dismissed

The Herald Journal reports that another high-ranking person in the Utah State athletics department has been dismissed.

Amy Crosbie is the latest to be fired by Athletics Director Diana Sabau. Crosbie was the executive associate athletics director for internal affairs/senior woman administrator.

Crosbie joins Jerry Bovee, Blake Anderson and Austin Albrecht. The three men were informed of their respective dismissals on July 2.

Crosbie oversaw compliance, academics and strength and conditioning in addition to providing Title IX oversight and sport supervision for women’s basketball, gymnastics, soccer, men’s and women’s track & field, cross country, and volleyball.



Stokes Market owners and employees give $100,000 to restore historic building

The owners and employees of Stokes Market in Preston, Idaho have committed $100,000 towards the restoration of a historic building there.

When complete, the abandoned Oneida Stake Academy will become a cultural center and museum of local history for the people of Preston and Franklin County.

The Stokes Market donation capped off efforts of the Oneida Stake Academy Foundation to raise just over half a million dollars to install an HVAC system in the building according to foundation representative Alexis Beckstead.

The Larry Miller Family Foundation and the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation also made significant contributions to this phase.

The foundation is now raising funds to complete plumbing, electrical, framing and drywall in the building. Once those stages are completed, the building just needs finish work and an elevator to be open to the public.