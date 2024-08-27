USU Eastern's summer program helps set up underprivileged high schoolers for college

Imagine if all the best parts of summer school and summer camp were mixed together into one program. And now imagine that it’s all federally funded and completely free. We’re talking about the summer portion of Upward Bound.

The program was established in 1965 as part of the Higher Education Act, and it aims to help low-income Americans graduate high school and go on to pursue higher education.

Ronan Spencer, a political science and finance student at Utah State University, spent this summer as a team leader at USU Eastern’s Upward Bound program. Spencer, along with three or four other team leaders, helped run the program for just under 30 high school age students.

“These kids were on the risk of academic failure. A lot of these kids were on the risk of dropping out or were not currently on the path to college,” Spencer said.

The program’s participants were mostly drawn from the surrounding rural areas, and many of them came from disadvantaged backgrounds. Spencer pointed out that their high schools simply didn’t have the resources to offer them much support.

“We give them the extra support. They have their school counselors, but now they have mentors in the Upward Bound program, and they have people that are there to guide them on the path to college, because some of these schools—really small, they don't have dedicated college counselors.”

And that’s the biggest focus of the program: to get these kids to college. They were even taken to tour nearby college campuses and received instruction from professors.

The program lasts throughout the academic calendar as well, providing kids with advising, tutoring, and college prep workshops. But the summer is when the fun trips happen. The group was taken to visit the Disney California Adventure Park, and even got to go river rafting in Moab.

Spencer said the overall experience created a very tight-knit group.

“These kids are resilient and they're powerful, and they were really dedicated. But also I learned that you find family and home in weird places, and these kids were able to find that in this, and I was really happy to be part of that.”

In order to apply for the program, students must submit financial documentation and write a short essay—which is just more practice for college.