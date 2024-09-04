Could Utah be the next swing state? Polling shows it's unlikely

Diane Lewis, chair of the Utah Democratic Party, said while polling shows Utah will likely stay a historically "red" state this election cycle, things are changing. She added having Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on the ticket with Harris could appeal to some voters.

"I truly believe that we are the next flip state, I really do," Lewis asserted. "I think we can do that. With the Harris and Walz team coming, Walz is a rural man. He is from the rural part of his state and so we have a lot of rural in our state. We have southern Utah, that is pretty rural, and even northern Utah is pretty rural," Lewis said.

Lewis pointed out contrary to popular belief, Utah is home to more Democrats than one might assume. Current voter registration numbers showed Republicans are still the largest party, with unaffiliated voters in second.

Utah voters will also make their voices heard in November with the state's gubernatorial race between Republican incumbent Gov. Spencer Cox and his opponent Rep. Brian King, D-Salt Lake City. Recent polls show Cox is leading King by 40 points and a majority of voters in the Beehive State said they approve of Cox's decision to endorse former President Trump.

Lewis argued Cox is taking the state down the wrong path.

"He tends to flip-flop, he goes wherever the wind takes him," Lewis contended. "That is what is scary about Gov. Cox and what is going on in Utah," said Lewis.

Lewis hopes regardless of the results in November, candidates can learn to disagree and compromise again moving forward.