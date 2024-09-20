Utah State men's soccer team prepares for game with BYU

Isaac Benson talked to head coach Tyler Nelson and defensive midfielder Noah Schade about what they are doing to prep for the big game.

Nelson: “It's not much different than any other game. We just want to make sure that we're ready. We don't play any different because of who the team is, but we do have to come maybe a little bit more dialed in than we normally would.”

Schade: “I just try and honestly keep myself calm if I get my nerves too high, if I get nervous and I don't play well. So I just try to remember what I've been doing in practice. Remember that I'm just as talented as everybody else on the team, as everybody else on the BYU team. Just come into the game with like a calm mindset ready to play.

Benson: How did we feel about our runs?

Nelson: “We should be able to beat BYU. There's not anything that I've really seen from BYU over the past few years, that makes them untouchable. And so as long as we are ready to go and we're really dialed in, and we play the game like we did the last few minutes of our last game, we're going to be just fine.”

