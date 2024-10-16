Weber State University preps auto techs for dynamic industry

Brian Rague, associate dean of the College of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology at Weber State University, says their automotive technology program's "stackable" credentialing approach enables students of any age and desire to learn the fundamental skills they'll need to be hired by industry partners.

"We are a higher education institution, our four-year degrees are valuable to us. But certainly, within our college and across the university, we see the necessity to allow students to take things a little bit at a time. To learn things and earn credentials in a step-by-step fashion," he explained.

Rague added they work with car companies to ensure students are learning in-demand skills. Add EVs and autonomous driving into the mix, and students are also learning about IT and engineering. He said many already work in the field and can apply their professional certifications toward credits for an associate degree. Students can stop there, or continue on toward a bachelor of science in automotive technology.

Rague said the college is in constant conversations with industry partners to update their courses and certificates.

"We have a couple of certificates available for our automotive students. We have several certificates in other disciplines within the college; and we also have advanced certificates for those who have been in the workforce for a while," he continued.

He said the more advanced certificates could be attractive to those who want to learn more about electric vehicles and newer battery technology, and added that the need for experts and specialists of all ages will grow as EVs gain more traction.