Idaho child care assistance program halts enrollment

The Department of Health and Welfare has temporarily paused enrollment in the Idaho Child Care Program, which provides assistance to low-income families. The income requirement for families to qualify is expected to drop from 175% of the federal poverty level to 130% when the pause is lifted.

Lori Fascilla, executive director of Giraffe Laugh Early Learning Centers, which serve people of all income levels with help from the Idaho Child Care Program, said it could be in jeopardy now.

"We're talking at least 30 kids that now we're looking at our situation going, 'How are we going to support these families until the pause is over, and will they even qualify once it is?'" Fascilla explained.

Families in a few situations will still be able to enroll in the Idaho Child Care Program, including those experiencing homelessness, caring for a foster child or caring for a child with a disability. The Department of Health and Welfare said it paused enrollment because the program is projected to go over its budget.

Fascilla noted child care is a struggle across the state, with hundreds of centers closing since the start of the pandemic.

"Part of that is there are zero state investments in children five and under in Idaho," Fascilla contended. "We're one of only three states that is still holding out on investing in early childhood or preschool programs, or anything like that."

Fascilla argued child care is crucial for ensuring parents can work and children are ready for school when they start kindergarten.