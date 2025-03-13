© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Daily news: Alpine School District releases new proposed boundaries ahead of split

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published March 13, 2025 at 4:14 PM MDT
The UPR daily news logo. It has the upr logo, phrase "Daily News," and a green microphone all within a speech bubble against a blue background.

Alpine School District releases new proposed boundaries ahead of split

Alpine School District has released their new proposed boundaries ahead of a final vote by the county.

Utah County Commissioners released the proposed maps on Wednesday, giving the public time to react and respond before the possible approval on March 26.

During the November 2024 election, Utah County voters approved a proposition to split Alpine, the state’s largest school district, into three new ones.

Three committees then drew the boundaries and presented them, saying they worked to make each district contiguous, compact, and approximately equal in population.

Each redistricting committee unanimously agreed on the proposed boundaries, but the public can still offer feedback before a final vote by the county on March 26.

If the current boundaries are approved, the districts will be as followed:

  • West District: Cedar Fort, Fairfield, Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs 
  • Central District: American Fork, Lehi, Cedar Hills, Highland, Draper, Alpine 
  • South (Timpanogos) District: Orem, Pleasant Grove, Vineyard, Lindon 

There’s over 100 miles of exposed lakebed in the Great Salt Lake, report finds

A recent report by the Great Salt Lake strike team found that receding water levels have exposed more than 100 square miles of lakebed.

This results in dust plumes that can negatively impact health because of harmful particles, the report explained, and which can have an effect many miles away. Dust plumes could be especially harmful for sensitive groups, such as people with asthma.

Tim Davis, a former deputy Great Salt Lake commissioner, told FOX13 News that the number one solution is to get water back into the lack.

Experts are also trying to monitor the dust at the lake and in surrounding communities.
