28 Years Later, Lynda Alsip Gets Her Mustang Back

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Think back to the first car you owned. Kind of nostalgic, right? Well, now imagine what Lynda Alsip must be feeling. The California woman had hers stolen when she was 17. She thought her green 1967 Mustang was a goner. And it was for 28 years, until Alsip got a call from the Highway Patrol. They had found the vehicle and traced it back to her after someone tried to register it. And now Alsip is back driving her beloved Mustang and has plans for vanity plates - Lynda's '67. It's MORNING EDITION.