The hosts of Both Sides of the Aisle discuss Utah's Super Tuesday, Nikki Haley's campaign suspension and the recent SCOTUS ruling on Trump's access to the ballot.
Five Utah communities are trying to become cities. Two bills put forward during the legislative session would complicate the process.
Utah's Democratic primary happened by mail this year, but the Democratic caucus in Logan still had lots to do, electing precinct officers and delegates who will help represent Utahns and ultimately decide which nominees are on the ballot.
Anna Johnson visited the Republican Super Tuesday caucus in Logan in Cache Valley, where 450 Utahns got to cast their vote in a preferential poll for the Republican nominee by the end of the night.
UPR's Caitlin Keith went to the Democratic Caucus party in Logan in Cache Valley on Super Tuesday. Democrats had already cast their ballot by mail, so attendees focused more on the recent legislative session and hopes for the future.
In other news: Utah cuts funding for a road from Navajo Mountain to Blanding for the third year in a row. And 300 homes in the Navajo Nation and Hopi Reservation are in line for off-grid solar energy through federal funding.
Mary Heers came to the United States in the 1960s to pick up a trail of activism moving like a whirlwind of change from Stanford to Detroit.
These updates aim to help the district better align themselves with the recently passed House Bill 257.
The hosts of Both Sides of the Aisle discuss Nikki Haley's visit to Utah, Disagree Better and how the Utah Legislative Session is different this year.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley visited Utah Wednesday for a rally in Orem, ahead of Utah's participation in next week's Super Tuesday.
Reaching this goal would make Utah the first no-kill state in the west. In other news, a judge ruled Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes' official calendars must be available to the public.
The bill would double the amount of surplus tax revenue a proposed city needs to continue an incorporation proposal, but has faced criticism from some Ogden Valley residents.
