Where to Listen

Utah Public Radio can be heard via one of the nation's most extensive station and translator networks across the state of Utah and into surrounding states. While listening to Utah Public Radio and especially while traveling, keep in mind that due to Utah's unique and beautiful topography, signals may be blocked by mountain ranges or be unable to reach some valley floor locations. Here is the coverage map.

Not in our frequency? You can listen to us anywhere on our live stream. Just click here.

You can also download UPR's free app on your smartphone or tablet and listen wherever you go. Details found here.

Full Power Stations

91.5 KUSU-FM Logan

89.5 KUSR Logan

88.5 KUSK Vernal

89.3 KUSL Richfield

88.7 KUST Moab - Note 6/18/26: We are currently operating at low power due to equipment failure. We hope to resume full power coverage in the coming months.

89.7 KCEU Price

Translators

Bear Lake 89.3

Brigham City 92.1

Bryce Canyon National Park 103.1

Capitol Reef National Park 107.1

Cedar City 97.3

Delta 89.5

Emery County 90.9

Escalante 93.5

Fillmore 106.9

Green River 93.9

Hanksville 91.9

Levan 91.9

Milford 90.7

Ogden 89.5

Panguitch 88.7

Parowan 89.5

Price 91.5

Provo 88.7

Randolph/Woodruff 91.1

Richfield 91.5

Soda Springs, ID 90.5

St. George 90.9

Tabiona 106.5

Teasdale 94.5

Washington County 89.1

Zion National Park 90.7