Contact Us
Thanks for your interest in Utah Public Radio.
We accept all forms of questions and comments through our Listener Feedback form and we try to respond to each and every one.
If you want to contact us because you want to become a member or underwriter, please visit our support page.
If you are a guest and need to come visit our office, we are located on the campus of Utah State University at 745 North 1200 East in Logan, UT.
Local Phone Number: 435-797-3138
Toll-Free: 1-800-826-1495
Our Mailing Address:
Utah Public Radio
8505 Old Main Hill
Logan, Utah 84322-8505
STATION MANAGER:
Frank Mueller: 435-797-3262
frank.mueller@usu.edu
PROGRAMMING AND WEBSITE:
Emily Colby: 435-797-3135
emily.colby@usu.edu
UNDERWRITING:
Debbie Andrew: 435-797-9507
debbie.andrew@usu.edu
MEMBERSHIP:
Katie Swain: 435-797-3107
katie.swain@usu.edu
NEWS:
Colette Czarnecki: 435-797-3267
colette.czarnecki@usu.edu
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE:
Shelly Schiess: 435-797-2062
shelly.schiess.usu.edu
VOLUNTEERS AND PRODUCING:
Shalayne Smith Needham: 435-797-0320
shalayne.needham@usu.edu
ENGINEERING:
Nick Porath: 435-797-3162
nicholas.porath@usu.edu
STAFF ASSISTANT:
Emma Karren: 435-797-3141
emma.karren@usu.edu
Station representative to assist persons with disabilities in regards to the online FCC public file:
Frank Mueller: 435-797-3262
frank.mueller@usu.edu