Thanks for your interest in Utah Public Radio.

We accept all forms of questions and comments through our Listener Feedback form and we try to respond to each and every one.

If you want to contact us because you want to become a member or underwriter, please visit our support page.

If you are a guest and need to come visit our office, we are located on the campus of Utah State University at 745 North 1200 East in Logan, UT.

Local Phone Number: 435-797-3138

Toll-Free: 1-800-826-1495

Our Mailing Address:

Utah Public Radio

8505 Old Main Hill

Logan, Utah 84322-8505

STATION MANAGER:

Frank Mueller: 435-797-3262

frank.mueller@usu.edu

PROGRAMMING AND WEBSITE:

Emily Colby: 435-797-3135

emily.colby@usu.edu

UNDERWRITING:

Debbie Andrew: 435-797-9507

debbie.andrew@usu.edu

MEMBERSHIP:



Katie Swain: 435-797-3107

katie.swain@usu.edu

NEWS:

Colette Czarnecki: 435-797-3267

colette.czarnecki@usu.edu

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE:

Shelly Schiess: 435-797-2062

shelly.schiess.usu.edu

VOLUNTEERS AND PRODUCING:

Shalayne Smith Needham: 435-797-0320

shalayne.needham@usu.edu

ENGINEERING:

Nick Porath: 435-797-3162

nicholas.porath@usu.edu

STAFF ASSISTANT:

Emma Karren: 435-797-3141

emma.karren@usu.edu

Station representative to assist persons with disabilities in regards to the online FCC public file:

Frank Mueller: 435-797-3262

frank.mueller@usu.edu