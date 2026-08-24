Wild About Utah
Mondays at 7:42 and 8:42 a.m., Fridays at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.
Wild About Utah is a weekly nature series produced by Utah Public Radio in cooperation with Stokes Nature Center, Bridgerland Audubon Society, Quinney College of Natural Resources, Cache Valley Wildlife Association, Utah State University and Utah Master Naturalist Program - USU Extension. More about Wild About Utah can be found here.
Utah is a state endowed with many natural wonders from red rock formations to salt flats. And from desert wetlands to columns of mountains forming the basin and range region. When we look closer, nature is everywhere including just outside our door.
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Awhile back, I was riding my bicycle along country roads in Cache Valley, when suddenly six unusual looking chicks ran across the road in single file right in front of me. I slammed on the brakes just in time as the chicks disappeared down the farmhouse driveway on the other side of the road.
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Winged Bullets of Beauty: Their agility is beyond imagination, capturing their prey with a gaping maw while flying at maximum speed, winged bullets ripping through the air.
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My students study a bird each week with reading passages, complete bird-related math activities, go on weekly field trips to find birds while keeping an ongoing writing journal about those experiences
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Macroinvertebrados Acuaticos Por eso, puedes imaginar que aprovecha la oportunidad de organizar un evento de divulgación con la Dra. Stemmler.
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I love people who love bugs. I love how these folks can turn a creature into things to fear, love, or be in awe of. Thus, I jumped to host an event at Stokes Nature Center with Dr. Katy Stemmler.
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Falconry is an ancient sport going back thousands of years. In Shakespeare’s time, it was a way of putting food on the dinner table.
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In keeping with our nation’s 250 year celebration, red, white, and blue have decorated Utah’s higher elevations from Tony Grove in the north to Cedar Breaks in the south.
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I became an educator because I hoped to have an impact on future generations—but I did not anticipate the profound impact my students would have on my own life.
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I had a festering contempt for any bird of the corvid variety—corvid meaning crows, ravens, magpies … you know, the boring/detestable birds.
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In northern Utah we don't get to see very many sheep grazing on our hillsides. But we can see plenty of working sheep dogs at the International Sheep Dog Competition held every Memorial Day at Soldier Hollow outside Midway, Utah.