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Wild About Utah
Mondays at 7:42 and 8:42 a.m., Fridays at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Wild About Utah is a weekly nature series produced by Utah Public Radio in cooperation with Stokes Nature Center, Bridgerland Audubon Society, Quinney College of Natural Resources, Cache Valley Wildlife Association, Utah State University and Utah Master Naturalist Program - USU Extension. More about Wild About Utah can be found here.

Utah is a state endowed with many natural wonders from red rock formations to salt flats. And from desert wetlands to columns of mountains forming the basin and range region. When we look closer, nature is everywhere including just outside our door.

Utah Humanities
The Bridgerland Audubon Society logo. Text reads, "Protecting the Nature of Utah for people and wildlife. Hear the wonders of Utah: plants, animals, geologic formations; ancient, present; terrestrial, avian and aquatic. Brought to you by the Bridgerland Audubon Society."