A new campaign aims to show just how pervasive the impacts of homelessness can be for families and the nation."Opportunity Starts at Home," a short documentary film released this week by the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, exposes how housing affordability is central to other national priorities, including health care, food security, education and more.
Through several conservation programs and local ordinances restricting water usage, Utahns have saved billions of gallons of water as the state continues to endure its ongoing drought.
A new survey conducted by researchers at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City examines how healthcare systems and hospitals manage the use of antibiotics.
The Miller family will be selling their portion of its ownership of the Utah Jazz according to a recent statement made by the family on Wednesday.
2022 marks the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union, but Ukrainians say they are still fighting for freedom following Russia’s invasion earlier in the year.
Cache Valley’s Department of Veterans Affairs clinic at Cache Valley Hospital is currently reviewing applications for a full-time primary care provider and hopes to have an offer letter sent to a candidate by next week.
Marji Mozart, frontwoman for the Marji Mozart Band, grew up in an FLDS community in Colorado City, Arizona. Through the help of an advocacy group, she left the community in 2018. We talked about the story behind her award-winning song "Is Somebody Out There."
Republican state leaders in Utah sued the Biden administration Wednesday over the president's decision last year to restore Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments.
Los datos de la Oficina del Censo mostraron que el mes pasado, 25 millones de adultos a veces no habían comido lo suficiente en los siete días anteriores. Hoy hablamos con Al Switzler, vicepresidente de la junta directiva de Tabitha's Way y fundador de Tabitha's Way-North.
A Salt Lake County teacher is hoping to bring in a new teacher’s assistant to her classroom but rather than it be human, she wants it to be a therapy dog.
A Lehi man was arrested Sunday after his 10-month-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl.
Utah veterans took to the Logan Country Club golf course on Monday afternoon as part of “Veterans on Course,” a program that holds frequent golf competitions for veterans across the state.