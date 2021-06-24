© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Get Away Special team in Florida getting to watch the launch of their "cubesat" destined for the International Space Station on a SpaceX rocket.
Utah State University
Utah State University
Utah News
USU student-built satellite deploys from the International Space Station and orbits earth
Sheri Quinn
A satellite called a CubeSat built solely by Utah State University undergraduate students successfully launched from the International Space Station on January 26, 2022 and is orbiting earth.
A group of college-aged kids sitting in a kava circle and passing around drinks.
Emma Feuz
UPR
Utah News
Kava traditions: how one drink connects people across cultures
Emma Feuz
Two flags fly side by side. One, the Russian flag, features three stripes of white, blue, and red. The Ukrainian flag next to it features blue and yellow.
�������� �����
Ukrainian Law Blog
Programs
Russia and Ukraine: the politics and identities at play on Wednesday's Access Utah
Tom Williams
NPR News
