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Our hosts discuss record high diesel prices, Trump's promise of $5000 checks if Republicans win the midterms, and the federal investigation into Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson.
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That's especially true in the Mountain West. In Utah, if one delivery unit shuts down, the next closest one is 40 minutes away. For most other states, it's more than an hour.
A show designed to showcase local Utah musical artists and highlight public radio.
UPR News & Programs
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In other news, the Navajo Nation was hit with deadly flash flooding this week. And, the Natural History Museum of Utah is holding an all-ages dinosaur art contest.
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This sequel isn’t a disappointment as big as “The Devil Wears Prada 2” was earlier this year, but it’s a distant second place so far.
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A coalition of chambers of commerce, including four from Utah, sent a letter to congress asking the federal government to send new money for water-saving work.
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A regular gallon of gas in the Beehive State costs 30% more than it did a year ago. Other Mountain West states are struggling with similarly high costs, worsened by the region's geography.
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In other news, the final Utah Supreme court vacancies were filled this week after a months-long saga. And, Utah is establishing a new veterans cemetery in northern Utah.
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We talk with Margaret Brucia, author of "The Key to Everything: May Swenson, A Writer’s Life." May Swenson was one of the most important and original poets of the twentieth century.
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Historian Benjamin Park is giving the annual Arrington Mormon History Lecture on Sept. 24, titled "Declarations of Interdependence — Why the Latter-day Saints Just Can’t Quit the United States."
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In other news, Charlie Kirk's family took a step towards suing Utah Valley University and the state over his death. And, there are more tickets to tour the Salt Lake City Temple next year.
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Host Evelyn Funda explores the impressive collection of cookbooks at Utah State University's Library Special Collections and Archives. One of those that recently caught her eye is an 1877 book entitled “Six Little Cooks,” or, “Aunt Jane's Cooking Class,” by Elizabeth Stansbury Kirkland.
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The Hualapai Tribe said hyperscale data centers threaten its sacred water, lands, environment, and way of life. Some of its neighbors are similarly worried about development.
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Journalist and author Annette McGivney joins us to discuss the true story behind a deadly wellness retreat led by a celebrity self-help guru in 2009.
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In other news, Ogden residents can now participate in Weber Basin's waterwise lawn program. And, unusually loud U.S. Army detonations in Tooele County on Monday shook residents' homes.
Stream a variety of music and talk programs in Spanish from Radio Bilingüe.
Transmite una variedad de música y programas de charla de Radio Bilingüe.
Transmite una variedad de música y programas de charla de Radio Bilingüe.
NPR News
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Russia's parliamentary election for the first time is being held in Ukraine's regions that Moscow illegally annexed after the start of its full-scale invasion more than 4 1/2 years ago.
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Italian health authorities see evidence that rising temperatures and longer warm seasons are helping mosquitoes spread West Nile virus across a wider area, during more months of the year.
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President Donald Trump says he has a deal with Denmark to bolster the U.S. military presence in Greenland. The announcement comes after months of threatening to take the island by force from the NATO ally.
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Friedman was in her early 20s when she landed her first position as an editorial assistant at NPR. She became an editor and reporter, and a co-creator of the annual Books We Love reading guide.
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When it comes to housing, what's considered affordable all depends on how much you make. This could matter in a state that is home to a key Congressional race this election season.
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This year's single-elimination tournament will see 16 competitors face off, compared to 12 in past years. Officials report more cubs in Katmai National Park than they've seen in recent memory.
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The president chalked the ban up to what he called unfavorable coverage, and he threatened that bans on other media companies could be coming.
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An informal network of dialogues at think tanks and universities is bringing together experts from the U.S. and China to talk about the shared perils of AI — and possible paths forward.
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New reporting finds the abduction of journalist Austin Tice was planned by the Syrian government for weeks.
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The 17 goals agreed upon by world leaders are incredibly ambitious. Are we even close to achieving any of them? If we don't, is the project a failure?