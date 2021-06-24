A satellite called a CubeSat built solely by Utah State University undergraduate students successfully launched from the International Space Station on January 26, 2022 and is orbiting earth.
The American Red Cross said the United States is in a dangerous blood shortage, the worst it has ever been in decades. The need for blood donations is constant, and the Red Cross said they need more.
Utah Lake is the largest freshwater body in the state, and it’s well known for supporting a variety of recreation activities and wildlife. But the lake is also well known for some less appealing things: harmful algal blooms, invasive species and contaminated sediments. How did these environmental issues come about in the first place? What does a healthy Utah Lake look like, and what is needed to return the lake to a healthy state?
A bill seeking to address the ongoing debates around a proposed project to dredge Utah Lake, passed in its state legislative committee Tuesday.
Some tidal species just don't do very well in the heat — and these organisms are at obvious risk as our planet warms up. But new research is pointing to a surprising survival strategy for some animals on the rugged Pacific coast: they're sticking together. Literally.
2,062 new COVID-19 cases were reported by Utah health officials on Wednesday alongside 15 new deaths.
A figure skater native to Salt Lake City has just won a gold medal for the U.S. during this year’s Winter Olympics.
The Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art is celebrating its 40 year anniversary with a look at collections past and collections future.
Protests against COVID-19 restrictions at Canada’s only 24-hour border crossing are causing significant delays for meat packers and cattle feed yard owners in Canada and the U.S, particularly live shipments bound for JBS beef plant in Hyrum.
A bill focused on dog transportation has been abandoned by the Utah lawmaker who initially pushed for its approval.
Following an executive order made last month meant to help schools with staffing shortages, Gov. Spencer Cox has taken up the role of substitute teacher.
NPR News
Officials with the International Testing Agency say 15-year-old Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication in December. It's unclear why she was cleared to compete in Beijing.
Lawmakers are pushing for a "do-over" of an Interior Department contract to review tribal jail deaths awarded to a former official. Nearly half of the deaths he was to review occurred on his watch.
Actor and comedian Bob Saget's death was caused by a blow to the head that he appeared to ignore before going to bed. Medical experts say you should always seek care if you experience a head trauma.
Sarah Palin said she lost sleep after a 2017 New York Times editorial falsely linked an ad from her political action committee to a mass shooting years earlier. She has sued the paper for defamation.
Jamil Zaki's daughter was in hospital and fighting to survive. That's when one doctor stepped in with the support and advice to help him through his darkest moment.
A new study documents that infected hamsters, imported from the Netherlands, passed the virus on to humans. Previously only minks had been identified as a source of animal-to-human transmission.
A Department of Homeland Security memo says truckers protesting vaccine requirements are planning a potential disruption at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles and the State of the Union in Washington, D.C.
Tiny, robotic fish powered by human heart cells suggest that scientists are getting closer to their goal of building replacement hearts from living tissue.
Skeleton is a heart-racing event where a single racer flies face first down a frozen track. The inherent pressure of being "the first" and "only" isn't phasing her, Kelly Curtis says.
When cancer survivor Katie Ripley got pneumonia, the 25-bed hospital in her small town didn't have the specialized care she needed. But with omicron surging, there was no ICU bed to transfer her to.
