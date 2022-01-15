Carl Bernstein's new memoir honors the 'glorious chaos' of the newsroom

Carl Bernstein has written a colorful memoir, and it's not about Deep Throat, Richard Nixon, Watergate, or Supreme Court justices, but the kinds of people who used to be called "ink-strained wretches": Newspaper people. From the times he was 16, he worked as a copy-kid on the old Washington Star, where he fell in love — I think that's the word to use — with what he call the "glorious chaos" and "purposeful commotion" of the newsroom.

