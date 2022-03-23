© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Biden heads to Europe this week, more sanctions against Russia on the table

By Tamara Keith
Published March 23, 2022 at 2:20 PM MDT

President Biden will travel to Brussels and Warsaw this week to meet with allies about support for Ukraine and their efforts to impose costs on Russia for invading Ukraine.

