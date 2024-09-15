Aaron Pierre on starring in Netflix's 'Rebel Ridge'

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

The new movie "Rebel Ridge" begins with a familiar story - a lone man riding into town, not on a horse, but on a bicycle. The man is Terry Richmond, and we'll let the actor Aaron Pierre take it from here.

AARON PIERRE: He is an ex-Marine. And he is on his way into the fictional town of Shelby Springs to bail his cousin out. And immediately upon his arrival into the town, he has an interaction with the local police department, which zags in a way he never anticipated.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "REBEL RIDGE")

PIERRE: (As Terry) Got me thinking about that conversation we had in the cruiser about de-escalation. That also takes both sides, you know. So I was thinking, what if we just walk away?

DON JOHNSON: (As Chief Sandy) Well, now you're starting to talk.

PIERRE: (As Terry) And I was like, nah.

RASCOE: The incident that starts everything is a civil asset forfeiture. That's where the police seize cash with the presumption it was used illegally, like in a drug sale. The police can then use the money for discretionary spending. And in many states, the burden is on the citizen to prove the money wasn't used in a crime. I asked Aaron Pierre if he knew about civil asset forfeiture, not the likeliest hook for an action movie before starring in the film.

PIERRE: I was aware of it, but when I was welcomed onboard this project, I then did a deep dive and uncovered, you know, many details that I had never known before. Many people find it tremendously frustrating and concerning. And at the same time, it happens to be legal. And Jeremy explores this in a really articulate way.

RASCOE: And Jeremy Saulnier is the director.

PIERRE: That's the director and the writer, yes, and the editor (laughter).

RASCOE: Do you think that the police in the U.K. would have handled this differently (laughter) than these police? I mean, most police we would think - wouldn't it? I mean, this town was pretty corrupt.

PIERRE: Situations in which members of the public are engaged with in a way that they are not satisfied with, those instances do occur in the U.K., yes, and they occur all over the world. I think this movie opens the conversation of, how can we all interact with one another in a healthier way? I really love the fact that Terry Richmond is - he's such an elite martial artist. His physical prowess is just through the roof, and at the same time, is Terry's character and his emotional intelligence. And actually, he's not demonstrative about any of that stuff. It's only when situations in life present themselves in which he has no other choice, then he engages with that capacity of himself.

RASCOE: He has his presence, right? And he's so thoughtful and calm. Honestly, to me, he feels like the opposite maybe of an '80s-type action hero, even though he is an action hero.

PIERRE: I would describe it as a gift. Very early on in my journey, it was highlighted to me that some individuals may not imagine that I have the capacity to portray convincingly a character with emotional intelligence on screen because of my physicality, because of my frame. And Jeremy in this movie completely turns that idea on its head. And as a matter of fact, I think, every filmmaker that I've worked with has turned that idea on its head because they understand physicality is not indicative of emotional intelligence.

RASCOE: Is that also important to you as a Black man, or...

PIERRE: Of course. I think it's so deeply important to me that my community feels seen, feels heard, feels respected, feels understood. That is critical for me.

RASCOE: This movie culminates in a big standoff between Terry and much of the very corrupt police force. Talk to me about what went into choreographing that scene, the smoke and explosions everywhere. Had you ever shot anything like that before?

PIERRE: I have had the opportunity to do some elements of action, but nothing of this intensity and with this degree of fire and energy.

RASCOE: This is not really a serious question, but after a movie like this, some people are looking may look at you and go, this not somebody we want to go up against in a street fight.

(LAUGHTER)

RASCOE: Do you carry that with you? Is that something where you're like? Yeah. I want people looking at me like, don't mess with me.

PIERRE: Listen, I am a student of martial arts, boxing and Brazilian Jujitsu. But to answer your question, I am the last person that ever wants to engage in anything physical, in that capacity. I'm all about de-escalation and resolving things in a peaceful, calm way with our words (laughter).

RASCOE: We are speaking to you a few days after the legend James Earl Jones died. You have cited him as an inspiration, and you're playing one of his roles, Mufasa from "The Lion King," in a new movie out later this year. What did he mean to you?

PIERRE: James Earl Jones was a hero of mine, and truly, I studied him. I studied his extensive filmography. I studied his stage work. I studied his voice work. He's timeless, and I hope that he would have been proud of the final result of "The Lion King."

RASCOE: You started acting in the theater. Did you always want to act in movies and TV? And do you think that theater helped you on this journey?

PIERRE: For the longest time, I wanted to be a professional track and field athlete. I wanted to be the fastest man in the world. But, I think it was around 14, 15. My high school didn't offer drama as a subject. They did one play every three years, and I had the opportunity to be a narrator in "Moby Dick," and I had very few lines. I remember going onto the stage, and I remember just thinking to myself that that was just a phenomenal experience and the feeling of that I want to continue to feel.

RASCOE: That's Aaron Pierre, who stars in "Rebel Ridge." The movie is streaming on Netflix now. Thank you so much for speaking with us.

PIERRE: No, thank you for speaking with me. I love NPR. This is, like, a bucket list moment for me, so, thank you.

