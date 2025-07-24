© 2025 Utah Public Radio
President Trump tours the Federal Reserve headquarters

By Tamara Keith,
Mary Louise Kelly
Published July 24, 2025 at 2:04 PM MDT

President Trump took time to tour the headquarters of the Federal Reserve on Thursday -- part of a pressure campaign on its chair Jerome Powell.

