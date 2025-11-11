'Nuremberg' details the turbulent path to the first international criminal trial

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Nearly eight decades ago, the Nuremberg trials held by the Allied powers revealed the full horror of the atrocities committed by the Nazi regime during World War II. The new film "Nuremberg" focuses on the Nazis' second in command, Hermann Goering - played by Russell Crowe - and the psychiatrist tasked with monitoring him, Douglas Kelley, played by Rami Malek.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "NUREMBERG")

RAMI MALEK: (As Douglas Kelley) Goering is, above all things, a narcissist. The only thing he cares about is building Germany up and then becoming her leader. He does not care about the Jews.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) So he's fine with them dying.

MALEK: (As Douglas Kelley) And he's fine with them not. The only thing Hermann Goering cares about is Hermann Goering. Does that sound like a man who dedicates himself to the extermination of an entire race?

FADEL: Much of the tension revolves around how Goering and Kelley try to outsmart each other, leading to a showdown in court. "Nuremberg" is directed by James Vanderbilt.

JAMES VANDERBILT: Kelley has the highest-ranking living Nazi basically dropped into his lap, and sort of goes, this is an opportunity to dissect the nature of evil. He goes, you know, what made these men able to commit the crimes that they did? What sets them apart from us? Goering, on the other hand, is, you know, looking for his last moment on the world stage. He's looking to define himself. And I think they both ultimately end up having an enormous effect on each other's lives in ways that neither of them anticipated. And that sort of duality was something that I just immediately went, that's - I've never seen that. For me as a filmmaker, you know, you look at the duality between those two men and you go, there's something really rich and dramatic there.

FADEL: I think what struck me, too, is Kelley comes to this conclusion that there's not very much that sets Goering apart from the rest of humanity. There isn't a special kind of evil. And I thought about that a lot. I mean, I've worked in lots of different conflicts and watched human beings do absolutely awful things to other human beings.

VANDERBILT: Goering, you know, was by all accounts an incredibly charming and funny individual. You know, somebody once described him as the best dinner party guest you'd ever have over to your house, which is not what you think of when you think of the Nazis. And I was just sort of taken by the idea of exploring that. And, you know, the fact that he loves his wife the same way that we love our spouses, that he loves his children the same way we love our children - to me, that, you know, doesn't excuse anything. It actually makes it all the more horrifying.

FADEL: The moment that this is coming out into the world, with concerns around the rise of authoritarianism, and I wanted to just play one clip. It's an interaction between Goering and Kelley from the film.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "NUREMBERG")

MALEK: (As Douglas Kelley) Let's talk about Hitler.

RUSSELL CROWE: (As Hermann Goering) That's interesting. You have not asked me this directly before.

MALEK: (As Douglas Kelley) I'm curious what the attraction was. He was a failed painter and not a very good soldier, yet was worshipped and revered.

CROWE: (As Hermann Goering) He made us feel German again.

FADEL: He made us feel German again. If you could just describe this moment in this film and what you think it says to an audience today in 2025.

VANDERBILT: I mean, it's interesting because I wrote that scene 12 years ago.

FADEL: Yeah.

VANDERBILT: You know, and so it was relevant then, and I certainly feel it's relevant now. And I think, unfortunately, it will be relevant in the future. You know, Goering was someone who - from his perspective, you know, the Treaty of Versailles was a terrible thing. And they needed to build themselves back up, and they needed to feel pride in their country again. And that's one of the things that he, as well as Hitler, sort of exploited in terms of their rise to power. Nuremberg was a pretty remarkable moment in history where, you know, the world came together to choose justice over vengeance and do something that I think is - was truly a good act.

FADEL: There was a moment during the trial where you show real footage that was shot in the concentration camps.

VANDERBILT: Yes.

FADEL: Emaciated survivors, bodies piled up. This - I had to almost look away, but I forced myself to watch where the bulldozers are just bulldozing, like, dozens of bodies on top of each other as if they're rubble. Tell me about that choice.

VANDERBILT: It was something from the very beginning I knew I wanted to do. And as we were casting and I started being able to hire these incredible actors, I said to each of them, you know, listen. I know that you love doing research, and I love that about you. But do me a favor and don't watch the footage because on the day that we shoot this, I want it to be fresh to you. And we were in our courtroom set, which was built to exact specifications of the real Nuremberg courtroom, down to the inch. And we brought out the projector, and we had a moment of silence. And I had set up four cameras, one on each of our lead actors, and then we showed the film. And what you see in our movie is the reaction of those actors.

Those images are, I think, as powerful today as they were 80 years ago. And I wanted to put you as an audience member in the same shoes as the people who were in the courtroom that day when this footage was first shown to the world. You know, one of the - you know, the reasons the trial were put on by Robert Jackson, Michael Shannon's character, was because he felt that this needed to be recorded - that if we just shoot these men and possibly make them martyrs, people generations later won't believe what happened.

FADEL: The case law established in the Nuremberg trials is still used today...

VANDERBILT: Yes.

FADEL: ...Paved the way for the creation of an International Criminal Court. I want to play a moment from the film - the chief U.S. prosecutor, Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson, played by Michael Shannon, explaining his vision.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "NUREMBERG")

MICHAEL SHANNON: (As Robert H. Jackson) It would have to be a completely international effort. All of the Allies would have to participate - the U.S., Britain, France, Russia. You can't do it without the Russians. Four international judges.

WRENN SCHMIDT: (As Elsie Douglas) You're talking about a tribunal.

SHANNON: (As Robert H. Jackson) Exactly. The world needs to know what these men did.

SCHMIDT: (As Elsie Douglas) It's a logistical nightmare.

SHANNON: (As Robert H. Jackson) I know, but it has to be done.

FADEL: What is the historical significance of the trials today?

VANDERBILT: I mean, I think it's enormous. It was the first international tribunal. It was sort of, you know - someone described it as sort of building the airplane while you flew it. The historical significance, hopefully, is that we remember there was a moment where something like this could happen and people chose to do the right thing, even though it wasn't the easy thing. Both of my grandfathers fought in World War II, so I grew up with stories about this period of time. I had friends who lost family members in the camps. You can read the books and you can watch the documentaries and you can hear the facts and figures, but a movie makes you feel things.

FADEL: That's director James Vanderbilt. His new film is "Nuremberg." Thank you so much.

