© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Iranian-Canadian filmmaker Alireza Khatami discusses his new movie 'The Things You Kill'

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Ryan BenkD. Parvaz
Published November 23, 2025 at 6:08 AM MST

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Iranian-Canadian filmmaker Alireza Khatami about his new movie, "The Things You Kill."

Copyright 2025 NPR
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe
Ryan Benk
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
D. Parvaz
D. Parvaz is an editor at Weekend Edition. Prior to joining NPR, she worked at several news organizations covering wildfires, riots, earthquakes, a nuclear meltdown, elections, political upheaval and refugee crises in several countries.