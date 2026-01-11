'ScreenTime' podcast asks what screens are doing to kids

Ahmad Damen is an editor for All Things Considered based in Washington, D.C. He first joined NPR's and WBUR's Here & Now as an editor in 2024. Damen brings more than 15 years of experience in journalism, with roles spanning six countries.
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.