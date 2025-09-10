Art and music festival raises $3k for local cancer nonprofit

On Aug. 30, police officers blocked off Logan's Center Street from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and vendors set up for Cache Valley’s annual Art Beat, put on by The Alley on Center’s co-founder, Caylee Funk, and director, Kayla DeRito.

The music and arts festival featured 11 local bands and dozens of artists.

The festival showcased local talent and raised money and awareness for Cache Valley for Hope, a foundation that supports local residents in their fight against cancer.

Funk is a cancer survivor, and said the foundation significantly aided her in her journey to recovery.

“I just wanted the day to be dedicated to them so that we could pay it back," she said.

Last year, the event showcased Recovery Café, a safe-haven for Cache Valley residents struggling with addiction and mental health.

“We just like to lift up the unsung heroes of the valley that have a lot of impacts that a lot of people don't know about,” DeRito said.

The festival was supported by Directive Boardshop and Bodrero Framing and Design, both of which held competitions.

Directive Boardshop held a skating competition inside the Art Beat, in which skateboarders from around Utah came to show off their skills. The winner, Logan Winkelaar, received a $1,500 cash prize.

Bodrero Framing and Design enlisted 20 local artists to paint landscapes and sold the artwork throughout the event, donating a portion of the proceeds to Cache Valley for Hope.

“It was just a great way to just show the untapped talent, the hidden talent of the valley, all the different places that are so meaningful to people," DeRito said.

This year’s Art Beat raised over $3,000 for Cache Valley for Hope.

Funk and DeRito encourage community members to stop by The Alley on Center to appreciate and support local artists.