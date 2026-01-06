Artists and astronomers share their passion at the Grand Canyon year-round

As part of its mission to share the culture and history of one of the world's most significant landmarks, the Grand Canyon Conservancy in Arizona is hosting artists and astronomers to share their work with the public.

The artists in residence will carry on the canyon's legacy by creating pieces inspired by the natural wonder. Astronomers and light pollution experts also have the opportunity to share their research and passion.

Mindy Riesenberg, chief communications officer for the Grand Canyon Conservancy, believes the Grand Canyon provides people with sights they can't find anywhere else.

"Grand Canyon is one of the few places left where you can see the Milky Way with the naked eye," Riesenberg said. "That is something that many, many people in the United States never get to experience because of light pollution in most cities."

Riesenberg noted the Grand Canyon still inspires musicians, artists, and scientists across the nation. She added the artist and astronomer in residence programs are also intended to be a form of public education.

Grand Canyon National Park is designated as an international dark sky park. The residency programs are intended to provide information about the value of dark night skies and explore society's relationship with light pollution.

"Not everyone who is part of our astronomer in residence program is necessarily an astronomer," Riesenberg explained. "We've had a poet. We've had a pianist. But it's all about the dark skies at Grand Canyon, and why it's so important to lessen light pollution so that people can see the stars."

The artist and astronomer in residence program runs year-round. The latest pair arrived at the canyon this month.