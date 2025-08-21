This season, mosquito bites may bring more than an itch

West Nile Virus, a disease primarily found in mosquitos and birds, has come to Utah once again.

Last week, health officials confirmed the first three human cases of West Nile virus in Utah, one in Salt Lake City, and two in Cache County.

The virus was first identified in northern Uganda in 1937, and then first appeared in the U.S. in New York City in 1999. Experts believe the virus was brought to the United States through exotic bird trading, and it has stuck around ever since.

Norah Saarman, an assistant professor at Utah State University and director of the Saarman Lab, has studied the ecology and movement of mosquitos since 2020.

“I think a lot of people don't realize ... how much sort of effort goes into maintaining a relatively mosquito free, safe environment for us in cities,” said Saarman.

Saarman explains that while the virus mainly affects animals, humans are just as likely to become infected. However, about 1 in 5 people who contract the virus develop symptoms, and those who do often believe they have a cold.

“There's so many different kinds of viruses,” said Saarman. “But when it becomes a neuro-invasive case, meaning that it gets into your nervous system as well, then that's when it's really dangerous.”

Neuro-invasive case symptoms include: a very high fever, horrible headaches, tremors and muscle venuses. In extreme cases, paralysis and seizures may be prevalent and the virus may even be fatal.

West Nile virus does not have a known cure, but most immune systems can fight it off, and if necessary, hospitals can provide supportive care.

As such, West Nile virus measures often focus on preventing infection before it occurs.

“The two things I would really recommend is: one just make sure you're covering up and wearing repellent,” said Saarman. “And number two is just in your own local environment, just be aware of how your water use could make habitat for mosquitoes and try to get rid of anything that is looking like stinky water that mosquitoes would like to lay their eggs in.”

While the virus returns annually, Saarman and other experts throughout the country are working to keep future infections low by managing use of insecticides, monitoring and surveilling the movements of mosquitoes, and spreading awareness.