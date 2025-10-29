© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Flu and respiratory virus season is approaching. Here's how to stay safe

Utah Public Radio | By Erin Lewis
Published October 29, 2025 at 10:01 AM MDT
Viral respiratory infection season is setting in for the northern hemisphere, which includes flu, COVID-19, and RSV.

The Centers for Disease Control is expecting similar hospitalization rates as last year, ramping up in December and peaking in February.

Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease physician in Texas and spokesperson for the Infectious Diseases Society of America, explained the risk of infection.

“During the fall and winter months, we're spending more time inside," Kuppalli said. "We're closer to people, and that could potentially increase the risk of transmitting infection.”

Kuppalli also emphasized the importance of staying up to date on respiratory vaccines.

“These vaccines can decrease the risk of getting infected and also onward transmission," Kuppalli said. "They also can reduce the risk of severity of disease if you do get infected, and that's important, especially for persons who are elderly in age, who have a depressed immune system, people who are immune compromised.”

Dr. Kuppalli recommends watching for symptoms, getting tested, and taking the right medications to treat the virus.

“One thing we don't talk a lot about is a lot of the viral infections that can cause these similar symptoms do have antivirals we can give for them," Kuppalli said. "So for influenza, we have a medicine called Tamiflu. For COVID-19, we have a medicine called Paxlovid.”
Erin Lewis
Erin Lewis is a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a PhD Candidate in the biology department at Utah State University. She is passionate about fostering curiosity and communicating science to the public. At USU she studies how anthropogenic disturbances are impacting wildlife, particularly the effects of tourism-induced dietary shifts in endangered Bahamian Rock Iguana populations. In her free time she enjoys reading, painting and getting outside with her dog, Hazel.
