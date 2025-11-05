Free healthcare clinic in Ogden moves to a new facility

For 36 years, the Seager Memorial Clinic in Ogden has provided medical, dental, vision, and mental health services to patients at no cost.

Last week, the clinic moved to a space 10 times the size of their prior location.

In 1988, founder of the clinic Dr. Floyd Seager had an experience that changed his life. After watching a man collapse on the street and learning of the man’s lack of access to medical care, Seager decided to collaborate with the Ogden Rescue Mission and start Ogden’s first — and only — entirely free healthcare clinic that same year.

Ever since, the clinic has been housed in the basement of the Ogden Rescue Mission, but on Oct. 29, the clinic hosted its grand opening of a new 7,000 square foot facility.

The clinic is funded and supported by donors throughout the state, and run by two part-time employees, along with hundreds of volunteers.

Seager’s son, Stephen, spoke at the ribbon cutting event to a crowd of over 100 people

“Because of all of you, the suffering of countless people has been relieved," Stephen said. "Scores of lives have been saved because one night — say 40 years ago — my father, and now you, made the decision to treat their neighbor like themselves”

The clinic’s executive director, Jerika Mays, invited over 30 individuals to join her behind the ribbon.

“Together, we are truly bringing healing, dignity, and hope to the most vulnerable members of our community who might otherwise go without essential health care,” Mays said.

The clinic is set to open on Nov. 3 and will see patients every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m..

“This is more than a building," Mays said. "It's an opportunity to give our patients dignity, that when they enter this facility, it's beautiful, welcoming with new, modern equipment. We're so grateful to all the donors and volunteers who have made this happen.”