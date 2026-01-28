Almost 70% of Utah youth want to quit vaping. This program helps them do that

In recent years, Utah has taken steps to deal with nicotine addiction in young people, but experts say the problem needs more attention.

In the past, cartridges of flavored tobacco aimed at young people were readily available and mostly unregulated. Utah lawmakers passed a law last year restricting the sale of flavored tobacco for e-cigarettes.

Kathy Crosby is the president and CEO of the nonprofit Truth Initiative, which focuses on preventing youth nicotine addiction. She said many youth are dealing with the aftereffects of vaping.

"It interferes with attention and learning," Crosby said. "It makes you much more likely to have a lifelong addiction, and once you are addicted, it can worsen symptoms of anxiety and depression."

Studies show thousands of Utah youth remain addicted, but almost 70% said they are looking to quit. Truth Initiative sponsors the EXProgram, a free source of help and support for people looking to break their nicotine habit. For information, text "EXProgram" to 88709.

Crosby noted the EXProgram has helped millions of people to quit smoking, vaping, or any tobacco or nicotine product. She added research has shown using the EXProgram can increase the odds of quitting by up to 40%.

"EXProgram was developed with the Mayo Clinic, and it's really tailored to an individual's experience," Crosby explained. "You can create personalized quit plans. There's interactive text messages that will help you overcome cravings in the moment, and we have helped nearly a million young people on their quitting journey."

Utah passed stringent anti-vape laws in 2025, primarily banning flavored e-cigarettes and requiring products to be on a Food and Drug Administration-approved registry. Key regulations include nicotine limits, indoor vaping bans, and sales restrictions to individuals under 21.