Nature can help U.S. veterans heal — but do they have access to it?

At least one in five veterans living in major U.S. cities does not have a park or green space within walking distance of home, according to a Sierra Club analysis.

The report examined eight cities nationwide, including Las Vegas and Denver, and found that how easily veterans can get outdoors often depends on neighborhood design, air quality, and income levels.

In Las Vegas, nearly a third of veterans live in neighborhoods without walkable parks, despite the city being surrounded by millions of acres of public land. In Denver, most veterans live near a park, but poor air quality and fewer parks in lower-income neighborhoods still make it harder for some veterans to spend time outside.

Heather Stricker, a co-author of the report, said being outdoors can play a critical role in recovery for veterans returning from combat.

"Being outside helps veterans recover from both the physical and the mental aspects of combat, particularly because traditional forms of therapy aren't generally things that many veterans will seek out," Stricker said.

But Stricker said proximity alone doesn't guarantee that veterans can actually use nearby parks. Many live with service-related injuries that make basic infrastructure essential.

"When you have a lack of sidewalk access, it makes it a lot more difficult to get to those green spaces," she said.

The report argues that helping veterans get to nature should be part of how the country supports them after service, alongside health care, housing, and other reintegration efforts.

