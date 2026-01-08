Utah is one of the most charitable states in the US. What about its neighbors?

Utah was named one of the country's most generous states in 2025. Other Mountain West states also made the top of the list — and the bottom.

The WalletHub study looked at two categories: charitable giving and volunteering and service.

Wyoming came out on top. Residents there spend an average of around 29 hours per year volunteering, the fifth most in the country. They also donate nearly 4% of their income, the highest percentage in the country.

Utah came in second. Residents there volunteer 46 hours per capita annually, the most in the country.

Sixteen percent of Maryland residents donate money to charity, the third most in the U.S.

Arizona came in 43rd overall and ranked next to last at 49th in the charitable giving category. Arizonans scored better in the volunteer and service category coming in 31st in that grouping.

Nevada and New Mexico were at the bottom of the list, making them the least charitable states in the country, according to the study.

